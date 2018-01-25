Youngstown man indicted for repeatedly hitting innocent woman's car

A Youngstown man has been indicted on several counts of felonious assault after repeatedly hitting an innocent woman's car with his own in December.

Tyrell Rodgers was indicted on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and criminal damage or endangering.

Rodgers allegedly got into a fight with his brother, then spotted a car that looked like the one his brother drove.

Rodgers repeatedly slammed into the rear of the car several times before driving away.

The woman in the car Rodgers hit said she sped away from the scene because her son was also in the vehicle.

A short while later, police observed Rodger's brother's actual car and found no damage.

When police went to Rodger's home, they were told that he had run out the back door.

During a search, they found him huddled in the corner of a garage with several pill bottles in his pockets and the keys to the SUV that was used to ram into the victim's car.