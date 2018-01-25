Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission celebrates 125th anniversary - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission celebrates 125th anniversary

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is celebrating 125 years of business with a public open house on Thursday. 

Doors opened at Martin Luther King Boulevard location at 4 for refreshments, tours and mingling with staff and friends of the Rescue Mission. 

The Mission said they want everyone to see their organization's services, programs and community collaboration. 

John Muckridge, the president and CEO of the Rescue Mission, said the organization tries to provide for people across the board. 

"A lot of people are not aware of some of the classes we teach... how to budget money, how to be good stewards in that regard, employment searching skills, [etc]," Muckridge said. 

