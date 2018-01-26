Lawrence County Fire Department brings joy to sick 8-year-old

When it comes to answering the call of duty, first responders are always there, whether it's to protect and serve or save lives.

But recently the Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond the call of duty. For them, it's about so much more than just fighting fires.

"It's all about caring and passion. We knew he might not live to see another year," said Fire Chief Jim Kuhn.

Kuhn is talking about 8-year-old Carter Whittenberg. Carter is a young boy in Texas who wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. Carter is currently in a much bigger fight though, he has severe kidney disease.

The family went on Facebook and asked fire departments across the country to send a t-shirt so they could make a blanket for him.

Chief Kuhn, First Assistant Chief Willie Breats and the rest of the department did so much more.

"We sent him like 4 or 5 t-shirts, we sent him a license plate, an honorary patch like this right here, we made him an honorary certificate saying he is a member of our fire department and a big blanket that he can use like a comforter and a few other odds and ends items that we sent him," said Kuhn.

Carter's mom posted the video of him opening the box of stuff they sent on Facebook.

"It brought tears to my eyes and I talked to a few other people that watched it and it brought tears to their eyes," said Kuhn. "We just wanted to let him know that his brothers and sisters in the fire service do appreciate his battle that he is fighting for life."

Answering the call to give a young boy they had never met, a small break from his difficult reality.

"He gets tired, very weak all the time and for him to have a few joyous moments, that's all that matters for us, we know we did our job in making him happy."