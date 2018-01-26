Judge throws out $1.5 million lawsuit against Trumbull County Engineer

An executive with an Ohio-based utility says its nuclear plant near Toledo is likely headed for closure.More >>
A faculty member at the Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage is on leave pending an internal investigation.More >>
A federal court has thrown out a $1.5 million civil lawsuit against Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith filed by five employees of his department.More >>
The department sent a sick boy in Texas a box full of stuff including an honorary certificate naming him a member of their team.More >>
It is one of the worst cases Animal Charity has seen in recent years— two dogs found frozen and starved to death on Youngstown's East Side. Now the humane society is pursuing charges against the owner.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organization to raise awareness of human trafficking.More >>
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.More >>
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.More >>
A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.More >>
A woman accused of attacking her husband with a hatchet as he lay in bed while her terrified children fled to a neighbor's house is now facing a criminal homicide charge following his death.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court says a state trooper conducted an unconstitutional search when he retrieved a detained woman's purse from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and drug evidence he found should have been...More >>
