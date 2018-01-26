Judge throws out $1.5 million lawsuit against Trumbull County Engineer

A federal court has thrown out a $1.5 million civil lawsuit against Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith filed by five employees of his department.

The suit filed by Robert Gatti, Christopher Charnas, Kendall Lee Stauffer, Timothy Davis, and Jason Loomis made a number of allegations against Smith, including harassment, unwarranted discipline and in two instances being fired in reaction to employee's union or political activities.

In a 27 page decision, Magistrate Judge George Limbert granted Smith's request to dismiss the suit

Judge Limbert found that alleged statements made by supervisors about Smith having the employee's names on a “hit list” were only hearsay and inadmissible as evidence.

The judge also ruled that the employees failed to prove that Smith was behind a list of purported “union sympathizers” posted on a break room bulletin board.

Limbert's opinion goes on to address seven other issues, granting Smith's motion to dismiss with prejudice, meaning the issues cannot be raised again in his court.

Magistrate Limbert's opinion may be read here