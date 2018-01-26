Ohio, Pennsylvania nuclear plants in danger of closing

An executive with an Ohio-based utility says its nuclear plant near Toledo is likely headed for closure.

FirstEnergy Corp.'s chief financial officer tells The Blade that the outlook is just as bad for the company's nuclear plants near Cleveland and in Beaver Valley, Pennsylvania.

The company has been warning it could decide this year whether to sell or close the three aging nuclear plants because they can't compete with new natural gas plants.

Akron-based FirstEnergy also hasn't been able to convince lawmakers in Ohio and Pennsylvania to help with a financial rescue.

Chief financial officer James Pearson said Thursday that no date has been set for the potential closures.

He tells The Blade that selling the plants would be almost impossible in today's market.

