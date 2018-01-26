Pennsylvania GOP take gerrymandering case to US high court

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's top Republican lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an order by the state's highest court throwing out the boundaries of its 18 congressional districts in a gerrymandering case.

Thursday's filing by the Legislature's Republican leaders says the state Supreme Court justices unconstitutionally usurped the authority of lawmakers to create congressional districts.

It asked the nation's high court to put the state court's decision on hold while it considers their claims.

Pennsylvania's case is happening amid a national tide of gerrymandering cases from various states, including some already under consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Democratic-controlled Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday granted a major victory to registered Democratic voters who had contended that the congressional districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

