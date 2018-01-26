Official says Youngstown needs more plows, more workers

Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public works is saying his department is in need of some help.

Speaking for the city's Safety Committee Thursday night, Charles Shasho addressed complaints from a council member and some residents who complained about some streets that remained unplowed following last week's winter storm.

Shasho says part of the problem is the trucks themselves.

He says during the last major snowstorm they started with 16 plows, but by the end of the storm, only 9 of them were still functioning.

The other problem says Shasho is that the city doesn't have enough drivers to run all of the plows at once.