Black-tie affair for Mayor Tito Brown sold out

If you were planning to attend this weekend's black-tie event celebrating the inauguration of Youngstown's new mayor and didn't buy your tickets, you're out of luck.

Organizers announced this week that tickets have been sold out for the community event marking Mayor Jamael Tito Brown’s Inaugural Ball.

Proceeds from Saturday evenings $75 per ticket event will be donated to local charities.

Those attending the formal VIP gathering will be treated to hors-d'oeuvres, dancing, and live entertainment.

The ball begins at 5:30 pm inside the Tyler Grand Ballroom of Stambaugh Auditorium.