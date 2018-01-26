Suspect pleads guilty to Warren Twp. shooting death

A Warren man has been sentenced to spend the next eleven years in prison for a shooting death in Warren Township.

Jimmy Stella, 38, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges resulting from the October 2016 killing of 66-year-old Mark Cleveland.

Stella was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the less serious charge of involuntary manslaughter as a repeat offender, in addition to improperly discharging a firearm into a home, having weapons under a disability.

Authorities believe an assault rifle was used during the shooting in the 200 block of Bane Street SW where more than 35 shell casings were found.

Police the victim was upstairs in a front bedroom with one of his grandchildren when he was shot.

Cleveland was one of about a dozen other people inside the house, including his wife, grandchildren, and other family members.

Investigators say that bullets struck several other homes in the area including a home on Sweetbriar Street SW and on North Park Avenue. No one was hurt at any of the other locations.