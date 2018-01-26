A mild start to the weekend but just wait until next week

Friday will be SPECTACULAR! Expect a sunny sky and highs close to 50!

Cloud cover gradually increases into Saturday Morning and the chance of rain will increase as it gets later in the morning. More organized rain activity is highly likely the second half of the day.

Sunday will stay dry and turn partly sunny, highs will reach the upper 40s.

A clipper is on the way Monday. Light accumulations are possible and slick travel will be the main hazard as we head into Tuesday Morning.

After a brief warm-up, more cold air and snow is on the way leading into next weekend.