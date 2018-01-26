Youngstown vice unit raids West Side home

Six children were living at the home

One person is facing drug charges following a raid on a West Side home where Youngstown Vice Officers say they found six children inside.

Isiah Brown, 26, was arrested after police say he was riding as a passenger in an SUV that they had pulled over for a traffic violation.

Officers say Brown was carrying a baggie of crack, a baggie of cocaine and 99 pills of the painkiller Tramadol.

The Vice Unit already had a warrant to search Brown's home on the100 block of North Hartford Avenue.

Police say they forced their way into the home when no one answered their knocks on the door.

Inside the home, officers say they found two digital scales, according to a police report.

The police report does not give the ages of the six children who were in the home at the time of the raid.

Brown was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday on charges of drug possession.