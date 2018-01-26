Mom charged after 4 and 5 year old sons wander from Warren home

A Warren woman is charged with child endangering after police found that her two sons walked more than a half mile along dark city streets without any adult supervision.

Police were called the Parkman Road Rite Aid after 6:30 pm Thursday when employees noticed that the boys had been hanging around at the store for about twenty minutes.

The boys, ages 4 and 5, told the employees that they walked to the store to buy things for themselves.

After the boys identified themselves, police went to the children's apartment building on the 1100 block of Robert Avenue where they found the door open.

The mom, 24-year-old Rebecca Rice told officers she had been sleeping.

However, one of the police officers said he had just seen a man jump out of the apartment's bedroom window and run away.

An investigating officer writes in his report that Rice never asked him about the well-being of her children.

He noted that to get to the Rite Aid, the children walked along dark side streets and heavily traveled state routes in 31-degree weather.

The officer estimates that would have taken the boys 20 minutes to walk to the store.

“If officers had not arrived at the apartment it is unknown how long the two children would have been unaccounted for (if at all) by Rebecca Rice,” according to the report.

The two boys have been turned over to the custody of Trumbull County Children's Services.

Rice was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on two counts of child endangering.

She was scheduled to appear for video arraignment Friday morning.