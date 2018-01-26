H.S. basketball scores (1/25/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/25/18)

Girls’ Basketball 

Lakeside 37 Hubbard 41 

Crestview 21 South Range 65 

Toronto 20 Columbiana 84

Lowellville 25 Springfield 57 

Lisbon 55 Leetonia 28 

Mineral Ridge 34 Jackson-Milton 49 

Champion 76 Warren JFK 29 

Commodore Perry 31 Kennedy Catholic 73 

Sharpsville 52 Lakeview, Pa. 46 

West Middlesex 72 Farrell 34 

Wilmington 59 Sharon 42 

