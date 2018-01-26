Mercer County couple accused of assaulting disabled woman

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of a Mercer County couple accused of assaulting a disabled woman and ransacking her New Castle apartment.

The victim told police that after answering a knock on the door, a relative, 32-year-old Jennifer Reed of Sharon, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Joseph Pezzimenti of Hermitage, pushed their way into her Highland Avenue apartment.

The victim told police when she reminded the relative that she had a protection from abuse order barring her from the apartment, Reed replied: “not any more”.

The resident claims Pezzimenti pulled her out of her wheelchair and held her down in a recliner while Reed searched the apartment.

According to the police report, the pair left the home without taking anything.

Police say it appeared that the apartment had been ransacked.

The two suspects are charged with criminal trespass, assault, and harassment.

Pezzimenti is also charged with unlawful restraint.