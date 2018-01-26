FirstEnergy restores electricity to customers in Trumbull County

Power has been restored to dozens of customers in Trumbull County.

Outages were reported after 11 am Friday in areas stretching from Champion to Lordstown.

According to the utility website, a total of 117 FirstEnergy customers in Braceville, Newton Falls, Newton Township and Warren were without power.

Company spokesman Mark Durbin tells 21 News that they believe the problem is located in some underground wiring.

Durbin says he hopes that replacing a fuse will correct the outage.

Power was restored by 1:30 p.m.