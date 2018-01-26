Alert issued for Struthers, Campbell "armed & dangerous" teen robbery suspect

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the community's help to find a suspect in two armed robberies who is considered armed and dangerous.

Marshals say 19-year-old Luis Mateo IV is wanted in connection to two armed robberies in Struthers in Campbell.

According to the Marshals, Mateo brandished a gun and stole several hundred dollars from the victim and even took a pair of shoes from one of them.

The alleged robberies reportedly happened on January 20th.

Campbell police say the victim in that robbery had been in contact with Mateo about purchasing a pair of Nike Air Jordan Levi 5 shoes.

The victim reportedly told police that Mateo came to his house on Whipple Ave, pulled out a revolver. Police say Mateo was able to get away with $140 in cash and the shoes.

According to Campbell police, the victim told them that he began messaging Mateo, saying that if he gave him the money back he wouldn't call the police.

The victim then told officers that Mateo blocked him on Facebook and the messages disappeared.

However, the next day police say the victim claims he received a phone call from Mateo threatening that if he called police he would kill him.

Struthers police are also investigating a robbery with connections to Mateo on the same day.

Warrants were filed for Mateo's arrest not long after.

Mateo is described with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6'2" tall, and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED or by texting "WANTED" and the information to TIP411 (847411).

Officials are urging the community not to approach Mateo since he is believed to be armed and possibly dangerous.

Tipsters may remain anonymous. The Marshals say that a reward may be available.