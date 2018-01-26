Email hackers scam $1.7M from Boardman business

A Boardman business discovered more than $1,750,000 missing from their bank accounts.

Boardman Police say the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been called after someone was able to hack into a business email account for Boardman Molded Products.

According to the report, Daniel Kessler called police after learning about the missing money.

Kessler, who has previously received one of the state approved licenses for medical marijuana cultivation in Youngstown, also co-owns Boardman Molded Products with a family member.

Kessler told police that beginning on January 16th, someone was able to hack into the other owner's email account and send invoices to the accounts payable department.

Over the course of nine days, six invoices were sent, totaling $1,759,415 to be paid.

The report says that Kessler told police the phony emails looked almost identical to ones that had previously sent, with the exception of "small details" such as acronyms for phrases that they frequently type.

According to police, Kessler said that the emails "seemed legitimate to accounts payable". The accounts payable department then reportedly contacted the bank to have the money wired.

Officials say the wires were sent to different companies in Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Kessler allegedly told police that they did not know anything suspicious was happening until accounts payable got another invoice for $765,000 and discovered that there was not enough money in the line of credit to pay the invoice.

Police say it's not clear whether a work computer, home computer, or just the email account was hacked.

According to the report, Kessler told police that the employees in the accounts payable have been there "for a long time" and aren't suspected of doing anything wrong.

The company's tech employee was able to pull up the email and trace the address back to Cambodia.

Officials say they are still investigating.