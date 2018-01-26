Driver arrested after wrecking car into Milton pond, breaking into woman's home

One man is in custody after a series of events ended with a car in a pond, a woman's home broken into near a school, and a trip to the hospital.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a pond across the street from the Jackson Milton Elementary School on Mahoning Avenue.

According to police the driver was able to get out of the SUV and was walking around.

Police on the scene say he then went to sit in a woman's car "because he was cold".

Officials told 21 News that the man did not sit in the car for long, instead he got out an began running away.

Police were able to find him- just a short way away inside a woman's home.

Jackson-Milton Elementary School, which sits across the street from the pond, was placed on special security measures.

Superintendent Kirk Baker tells 21 News that at the time an announcement was made which notified teachers and students that no one was allowed outside of the building.

Baker says recess had already ended for the day so there were no real implications in the school day.

Baker says the incident never made it on to school property, and the security measures were a precaution.

According to police, the driver was taken to the hospital and is in police custody. It's not clear if the driver was injured.

Officials would not say what charges he may be facing.

The crash and the surrounding incidents are still under investigation according to officers on the scene.

