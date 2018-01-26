Wet Start To Weekend But A Nice Sunday

A slow-moving cold front will produce spotty showers and then a steadier rain on Saturday. The soggy afternoon and early evening will be followed by a clearing sky overnight. The second half of the weekend looks pleasant with partial sunshine and highs in the mid 40s Sunday.

Free Car Wash Saturday with around 0.25" of rain on the way. pic.twitter.com/ehDqT6kNO9 — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) January 26, 2018

Arctic air is expected to return to the region Monday and Tuesday. A small accumulation of snow is possible in some places Monday and flurries may linger into Tuesday.

The forecast is a warmer one Wednesday and Thursday but colder air is on the way at the end of the week and the cold may be accompanied by snow.