Wet Start To Weekend But A Nice Sunday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wet Start To Weekend But A Nice Sunday

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

A slow-moving cold front will produce spotty showers and then a steadier rain on Saturday. The soggy afternoon and early evening will be followed by a clearing sky overnight. The second half of the weekend looks pleasant with partial sunshine and highs in the mid 40s Sunday. 

Arctic air is expected to return to the region Monday and Tuesday. A small accumulation of snow is possible in some places Monday and flurries may linger into Tuesday. 

The forecast is a warmer one Wednesday and Thursday but colder air is on the way at the end of the week and the cold may be accompanied by snow. 

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms