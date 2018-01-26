Liberty psychiatric hospital nearing completion

Work is underway that will transform a former Liberty township nursing home facility into a new behavioral health inpatient hospital.

Generations Behavioral Health purchased the former Campus Health Care on Colonial Drive and will soon open a 76 bed inpatient hospital with three different units.

"We'll have a 28 bed geriatric unit for our geriatric population, there will be a 28 bed adult unit and there will be a 20 bed adult dual diagnosis unit," said Chief Executive Officer Nathan Mast.

The forty thousand square foot facility was taken down to the bare walls and is undergoing a more than one million dollar total renovation. A new administration building is also being constructed.

Mast says the adult dual diagnosis unit will offer a new treatment resource for addiction recovery. "It will certainly dove tail into the opioid crisis that we're experiencing here as well, Mast said.



Hospital officials have met with people in the neighborhood to address questions about security at the hospital. "It will be a fully locked down hospital both for the safety of the patients as well as the safety of the community," according to Mast.



When completed the new facility will require a significant number of new jobs. "We're going to be bringing about 150 jobs here to the Mahoning valley which were very excited about," Mast said.



And that is welcome news to Liberty township. "We definitely welcome that and we welcome somebody inhabiting that space, said Liberty township trustee, Jodi Stoyak.



Generations Behavioral Health expects to begin accepting patients in March.



