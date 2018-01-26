Liberty psychiatric hospital nearing completion - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty psychiatric hospital nearing completion

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Work is underway that will transform a former Liberty township nursing home facility into a new behavioral health inpatient hospital. 

Generations Behavioral Health purchased the former Campus Health Care on Colonial Drive and will soon open a 76 bed inpatient hospital with three different units.
"We'll have a 28 bed geriatric unit for our geriatric population, there will be a 28 bed adult unit  and there will be a 20 bed adult dual diagnosis unit," said Chief Executive Officer Nathan Mast.
The forty thousand square foot facility was taken down to the bare walls and is undergoing a more than one million dollar total renovation. A new administration building is also being constructed. 
Mast says the adult dual diagnosis unit will offer a new treatment resource for addiction recovery. "It will certainly dove tail into the opioid crisis that we're experiencing here as well, Mast said. 
 
Hospital officials have met with people in the neighborhood to address questions about security at the hospital. "It will be a fully locked down hospital both for the safety of the patients as well as the safety of the community," according to Mast.

 When completed the new facility will require a significant number of new jobs. "We're going to be bringing about 150 jobs here to the Mahoning valley which were very excited about," Mast said.

And that is welcome news to Liberty township. "We definitely welcome that and we welcome somebody inhabiting that space, said Liberty township trustee, Jodi Stoyak.

Generations Behavioral Health  expects to begin accepting patients in March. 


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YSU teaching candidates learn to spot signs of abuse in students

    YSU teaching candidates learn to spot signs of abuse in students

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-01-26 22:31:48 GMT
    Many students in starting out in the education field may not realize the extent of their duties. "I thought: oh I'm gonna be teaching these little kids, and I'm going to get to make them the future. I didn't think about all the hurdles that we'd have to go through to do it," says senior early childhood education student Elizabeth Hess. Teachers are also mandatory reporters. This means that if they suspect or see signs of abuse in students they are required to report i...More >>
    Many students in starting out in the education field may not realize the extent of their duties. "I thought: oh I'm gonna be teaching these little kids, and I'm going to get to make them the future. I didn't think about all the hurdles that we'd have to go through to do it," says senior early childhood education student Elizabeth Hess. Teachers are also mandatory reporters. This means that if they suspect or see signs of abuse in students they are required to report i...More >>

  • Liberty psychiatric hospital nearing completion

    Liberty psychiatric hospital nearing completion

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-01-26 21:45:20 GMT
    Work is underway that will transform a former Liberty township nursing home facility into a new behavioral health inpatient hospital.  Generations Behavioral Health purchased the former Campus Health Care on Colonial Drive and will soon open a 76 bed inpatient hospital with three different units. "We'll have a 28 bed geriatric unit for our geriatric population, there will be a 28 bed adult unit  and there will be a 20 bed adult dual diagnosis unit," said Chie...More >>
    Work is underway that will transform a former Liberty township nursing home facility into a new behavioral health inpatient hospital.  Generations Behavioral Health purchased the former Campus Health Care on Colonial Drive and will soon open a 76 bed inpatient hospital with three different units. "We'll have a 28 bed geriatric unit for our geriatric population, there will be a 28 bed adult unit  and there will be a 20 bed adult dual diagnosis unit," said Chie...More >>

  • CDC: Nearly 75% of high schoolers not getting enough sleep

    CDC: Nearly 75% of high schoolers not getting enough sleep

    Friday, January 26 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-01-26 21:07:25 GMT

    The Centers for Disease Control has released new evidence that the nation's children are getting less sleep then they need.  

    More >>

    The Centers for Disease Control has released new evidence that the nation's children are getting less sleep then they need.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms