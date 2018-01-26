Skull discovered in woods on Youngstown's North Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Skull discovered in woods on Youngstown's North Side

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating after they found what appears to be a human skull in the woods on the city's North Side.

Police discovered the skull near Kensington Ave. and Halleck St. after responding to a call from a man walking in the woods.

The man told police he found the skull around 7 p.m.

 Officers searched the area and found what appeared to be the partial remains of a human skull, according to Chief of Detectives Captain Brad Blackburn.

Blackburn said the Mahoning County Coroner's office will look into the matter, but discovering further details about the skull may come down to dental or DNA testing.

