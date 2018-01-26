UPDATE: Youngstown police discover remains, clothing at site where skull was found last week

Youngstown police found more skeletal remains Monday in the same area a skull was found last week on the city's north side.

Police discovered the skull near Kensington Ave. and Halleck St. after responding to a call from a man walking in the woods.

The man told police he found the skull around 7 pm.

On Monday, a technician from the YPD crime lab found more remains, along with some clothing when they went out to take pictures and look for any more evidence.

Blackburn said the Mahoning County Coroner's Office will look into the matter, but discovering further details about the remains may come down to dental or DNA testing.

Youngstown police plan to search through any missing persons cases to see if any of them have any connection to the area the remains were discovered.