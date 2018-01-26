Al Adi's family serves less fortunate in Cleveland

Any time now, Youngstown Businessman Al Adi could be deported back to Jordan. Yet, Friday night his family turned their focus to Cleveland.

The family of Al Adi and many of their supporters filled a hall in Cleveland to prepare and serve a meal to those less fortunate.

This, after their husband and father has spent ten nights in federal custody with deportation coming at any time.

RELATED COVERAGE: Immigration officials rule Youngstown businessman, Al Adi, will be deported

"He gets The Vindicator now and he reads it and he sees how much community support he has and he really wants to give back," said Adi's Wife, Fidaa Musleh.. "He doesn't know how to thank everybody that's been out there protesting, standing with him and being a voice for him."

The family chose Cleveland because they say many from there have traveled to Youngstown each day recently to support them.

They also want to reach out to other communities where immigrants could be facing deportation.

"We feel their pain and we understand and we just want to be there for anybody who might need anything," said Adi's Daughter, Lina Adi.

There is no word of when Adi could be deported back to Jordan. ICE Officials say that information will not be released due to security concerns. Adi's family says they also do not expect to be informed ahead of time.

"It's hard to see a guy leaving his family, it's tough," said teary-eyed Congressman Tim Ryan who visited Adi on Friday.

Despite Ryan's efforts to give Adi a temporary stay, ICE plans to move forward with deportation.

"We're going to continue to exhaust all options, but it's looking bleak at this point," said Ryan. When the legislative branch asks for a stay and ICE has assumed so much power and authority, now that all the customary roots we took over the past 4 or 5 years now aren't working under the Trump Administration."

