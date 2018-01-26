Niles McKinley students rally around senior fighting leukemia

Niles McKinley High School students are rallying around one of their own in the fight of her life.

During their home basketball game Friday night, the community banded together to show Grace Cline that they are behind her 100 percent.

Cheering on their champion, Niles McKinley High School is wrapping its arms around one of their own— senior Grace Cline.

"We just knew that she was struggling so much and we just felt so terrible— anyone who has to go through that," said the school's National Honor Society president Halli Petillo.

Petillo and the rest of the chapter knew that they had to step in after Grace was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) November 1.

"I found out because I did play soccer and I was very active in sports and I worked out but I just noticed that my body was declining in a way that was not natural for a 17-year-old," said Grace.

Now she takes a chemo pill every day and may have to take it the rest of her life. She is not able to actually attend school with her peers because her immune system is compromised but her friends notice her fighting spirit.

Vincent Marchionte, the National Honor Society vice president, said "she is extremely strong."

"She's doing phenomenal too like sometimes she says she has a bad day but that's very rare for her she's always persevering," he said.

A perseverance that shined on the basketball court Friday night with the honor society's t-shirts that read "fight like Grace" in the color orange for leukemia awareness on a blue shirt, which is Grace's favorite color.

All of the proceeds supported Grace and her medical needs.

"It's very heartwarming because you never realize how many people will care for you and will go out of their way," Grace said.

"I know the National Honor Society has gone for sure out of their way out of their day to make the time for me and it makes me want to cry because it's beautiful, it's wonderful," Grace described.

The National Honor Society raised a little over $1,000 even before the game.

They will also be selling t-shirts at the girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.

