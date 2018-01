LaBrae Boy's Basketball Coach Chad Kiser won his 200th career game on Friday night.

The Vikings beat Brookfield 86-45 to improve to 12-0 this season.

"They just work extremely hard for me. I can't be me proud of them. This isn't an individual award, this is a program award for all the kids that played for me in the last 12 years," said Kiser.

He's been coaching for 12 seasons at LaBrae and has won 98 games the past five years.