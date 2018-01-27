Suspect in Youngstown police-involved shooting identified

One suspect is in the hospital after Youngstown police say he opened fire on officers early Saturday morning.

Youngstown detectives say a few police cars were patrolling the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

According to reports, police saw a man wearing a mask who was blocking the roadway wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. Authorities say the man fled when they tried to talk to him.

When Officers caught up to the male, later identified as Gerald M. Wainwright, he shot at two police officers three times with a handgun, according to a media release from police. No officers were injured.

Wainwright was armed with a 9mm handgun that had its serial numbers obliterated.

Officers then returned fire, striking the masked man.

Wainwright was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for his injuries. He is being held in the hospital under 24-hour guard by the Youngstown police.

Police say they have not been able to talk to Wainwright yet due to the extent of his injuries.

Wainwright has an outstanding warrant from Cuyahoga County for obstructing justice. He also has a criminal history in Trumbull, Mahoning and Cuyahoga counties that includes robbery and burglary.