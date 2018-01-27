Suspect in Youngstown police-involved shooting in critical but stable condition

One suspect is still in the hospital after Youngstown police said he opened fire on officers early Saturday morning.

Officials said Gerald Wainwright is in critical but stable condition.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave as a matter of protocol.

Youngstown detectives said a few police cars were patrolling the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 2:30 am. that morning.

According to reports, police saw a man wearing a mask who was blocking the roadway wearing a mask and carrying a backpack. Authorities said the man fled when they tried to talk to him.

When officers caught up to Wainwright, he shot at two police officers three times with a handgun, according to a media release from police. No officers were injured.

Wainwright was armed with a 9mm handgun that had its serial numbers obliterated.

Officers then returned fire, striking him.

Wainwright was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for his injuries. He is being held in the hospital under 24-hour guard by the Youngstown police.

Wainwright has an outstanding warrant from Cuyahoga County for obstructing justice. He also has a criminal history in Trumbull, Mahoning and Cuyahoga counties that includes robbery and burglary.