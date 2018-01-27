Youngstown Detectives investigating police-involved shooting

One suspect is in the hospital after opening fire on police officers early Saturday morning.

Youngstown detectives say a few police cars were patrolling the area of West Princeton Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

According to reports, police saw a man wearing a mask who was blocking the roadway. Authorities say the man fled when they tried to talk to him.

Captain Blackburn says the suspect turned toward the officers and fired a shot at them with a handgun. Officers then returned fire, striking the masked man.

The suspect was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for his injuries. Officials are unsure of his condition.

Detectives say no police officers were injured.

The Youngstown Detectives Division and Internal Affairs Shooting Team are investigating the shooting.

Captain Blackburn says there is no further information available at this time.