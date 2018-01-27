Youngstown detectives: One person shot on South Side after polic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown detectives: One person shot on South Side after police altercation

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting Saturday involving a man and police.

Youngstown detectives say a few police cars were patrolling the West Princeton Ave. and Hudson Ave. area around 3 am.

Police saw a man wearing a mask blocking the roadway, and when they confronted him, they say the man fled, then pulled out a handgun and began to shoot at them.

Officers then returned fire, striking the masked man.  

Detectives say they are unsure of his condition.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms