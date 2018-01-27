Youngstown detectives: One person shot on South Side after police altercation

One pseron is in the hospital after an early morning shooting Saturday involving a man and police.More >>
Niles McKinley High School students are rallying around one of their own in the fight of her life. Friday night at their home basketball game, the community banded together to show Grace Cline that they are behind her 100 percent.More >>
A Boardman ice rink, recently under new management, is hoping that community support can help them win a grant for rink improvements.More >>
Any time now, Youngstown Businessman Al Adi could be deported back to Jordan. Yet, Friday night his family turned their focus to Cleveland.More >>
Youngstown police are investigating after they found what appears to be a human skull in the woods on the city's North Side.More >>
Pennsylvania's top Republican lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an order by the state's highest court throwing out the boundaries of its 18 congressional districts in a gerrymandering case.More >>
Authorities say seven people have been indicted in the takedown of a heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Arizona to Ohio.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organization to raise awareness of human trafficking.More >>
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.More >>
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.More >>
A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.More >>
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.More >>
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.More >>
