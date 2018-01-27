Warren's new Dollar General celebrates grand opening

Pulaski Township Police and PA State Police are searching for a man who has been missing since last Friday evening.More >>
If it seems like it happens every year, that's because it does. Once again, flag football teams from Youngstown made it to nationals, but this year the group is even bigger.
The search continues for a suspect in two armed robberies, who is considered armed and dangerous.
One suspect is in the hospital after opening fire on police officers early Saturday morning.
The newest Dollar General is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.
Pennsylvania's top Republican lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an order by the state's highest court throwing out the boundaries of its 18 congressional districts in a gerrymandering case.
Authorities say seven people have been indicted in the takedown of a heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Arizona to Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organization to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.
The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
A company that has a pending plan to build a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino in Westmoreland County in the second auction of new licenses authorized by the state.
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after he was overheard saying he planned to "Columbine" his northeast Ohio high school.
Philadelphia wants to become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.
An elderly woman has been placed on one year's probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.
