Warren's new Dollar General celebrates grand opening

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

The newest Dollar General is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.

The Warren store is celebrating its first day of operation with free prizes and special deals. 

The store is located on Niles Road SE in Warren.

Company officials say the store opened at 8 a.m. and is offering $10 gift cards to the first 50 adult shoppers.

