Youngstown team wins flag football national championship

Youngstown sent a record-tying four flag football teams to nationals this year, and one of them will return as national champions.

The 11-12 year old boys team captured the national title in Orlando, with Ashton O'Brien earning MVP honors.

When the Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association packed everyone's bags this week, they had a lot of bags. It's the program's 8th year in a row at Nationals, sending four teams this time around. It's just the second program in the nation to do that over the last 15 years.

"It's humbling to think that little old Youngstown, when I started this league eleven years ago in 2007, to think that we would be here, never in my wildest dreams," said league president Elliott Giles. "That's a testament to not only our organization, but just to the people in this community that believe in what we're doing."

What they're doing goes beyond winning and beyond football, really. All these kids are in Orlando the whole weekend, playing football, going to Disney World, and watching the Pro Bowl in person.

"A lot of these kids have never even flown on a plane before. A lot of them have never been to Disney World before. None of them have ever been to a Pro Bowl before. When you can ball all that into one experience, it's almost like a dream come true," said Giles.

Right in the middle of it all is a chance for kids as young as nine and as old as 14 to prove they can hang with the best in the country.

"It's really an honor. I try to work really hard every day just to try and get better. I think it's finally been paying off," said 6th grader Nicolas Ryan from Niles.

Learning lessons that stretch far beyond wins and losses.

"Flag football has to do with a lot of different sports, like teamwork first of all. All of it is just teamwork and trusting your team, trusting the coach," said 8th grader Alexis Giles.

"Those are things I try to teach. Not just sports. Not just how to run routes or zone coverages or anything like that, but actually respecting your coaches, respecting authority, understanding the team aspect of football," said Giles.

The YYFFA spring season is coming next, with registration now open for anyone looking to become the next national contender.