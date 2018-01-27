Organized search for Pulaski Twp. man missing over a week

Pulaski Township Police and PA State Police are searching for a man who has been missing since last Friday evening.

55-year-old Vincent Huntley was last seen walking away from a home in the 5900 block of Old Pulaski Rd. in New Wilmington.

Huntley is 5'10" and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue shirt and a green coat with fur around the hoodie.

Residents say an organized search will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning to find Huntley.

If you have any information on Huntley's whereabouts, please contact Pulaski Township police at 724-964-8891 or Lawrence County Communications at 724-656-9300.

Police say Huntley's sister, Katrina Huntley, is also taking phone calls in an attempt to locate him. Her numbers are 724-877-2929 or 724-981-0549.