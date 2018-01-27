H.S. basketball scores (1/26/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/26/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Newton Falls 58 Liberty 52 

Springfield 61 Western Reserve 64

Struthers 65 Niles 47

Boardman 65 Lakeside 50

Chalker 41 Bristol 98

Southern Local 65 East Palestine 64

Fitch 31 Canfield 50

Jefferson 74 Howland 87

Lakeview 48 Poland 57

East 35 Harding 70

Farrell 47 Hickory 64

Greenville 64 Sharpsville 58

Wilmington 46 Mercer 35

West Middlesex 69  Reynolds 31

Blackhawk 41 New Castle 58

Lakeview, Pa. 49 Rocky Grove 41 

Grove City 46 Sharon 51 OT 

