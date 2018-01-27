H.S. basketball scores (1/26/18)

LaBrae Boy's Basketball Coach Chad Kiser won his 200th career game on Friday night.More >>
LaBrae Boy's Basketball Coach Chad Kiser won his 200th career game on Friday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, January 26, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, January 26, 2018.More >>
Indiya Benjamin hit a go-ahead floater with 24.7 seconds left, and the Youngstown State women's basketball team shook off a rough start to beat Northern Kentucky 54-51 on Thursday evening at Beeghly Center.More >>
Indiya Benjamin hit a go-ahead floater with 24.7 seconds left, and the Youngstown State women's basketball team shook off a rough start to beat Northern Kentucky 54-51 on Thursday evening at Beeghly Center.More >>
Iowa's Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, winning a shootout with Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell on Thursday night, and the Hawkeyes ended a three-game losing streak with a 103-89 win over the No. 12 Buckeyes,...More >>
Iowa's Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, winning a shootout with Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell on Thursday night, and the Hawkeyes ended a three-game losing streak with a 103-89 win over the No. 12 Buckeyes, who...More >>
Bryce Nze and Jeremiah Bell each scored 17 points and Milwaukee went on a late scoring spree to defeat Youngstown State 66-55 Thursday night.More >>
Bryce Nze and Jeremiah Bell each scored 17 points and Milwaukee went on a late scoring spree to defeat Youngstown State 66-55 Thursday night.More >>
Cam Atkinson scored with 3:03 left to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.More >>
Cam Atkinson scored with 3:03 left to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.More >>
Evgeni Malkin scored two power-play goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists to reach another career milestone as the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Thursday night.More >>
Evgeni Malkin scored two power-play goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists to reach another career milestone as the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Thursday night.More >>
Tony Carr hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Penn State an 82-79 upset victory over No. 13 Ohio State 82-79 on Thursday night, handing the Buckeyes their first Big Ten loss.More >>
Tony Carr hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Penn State an 82-79 upset victory over No. 13 Ohio State 82-79 on Thursday night, handing the Buckeyes their first Big Ten loss.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, Janaury 25, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, Janaury 25, 2018.More >>