File taxes for free on Super Saturday

While the deadline to file your taxes is still weeks away, an event in Youngstown next weekend will offer a way to file ahead of the deadline for free.

The Super Saturday Financial Fair will be held at Youngstown State University's Williamson Business College lobby on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who would like to have their taxes prepared for free is asked to make an appointment by calling 330-540-1947.

Apprisen Financial is one of the groups helping to put on the annual event the day before the Super Bowl.

Financial Expert Vic Russell joined WFMJ Weekend Today to preview the event and to offer tips for this tax season.

He says tax preparers who are trained and who have gone through IRS training will be on hand to help individuals one on one.

With the new GOP tax reform plan in place, he says many could notice more money in their paychecks. He advises people put that money into a savings account.

Russell suggests filing taxes as soon as possible to avoid identity theft this year.

One of the biggest changes for some will be changes to the standard deduction. Under the new tax bill, the standard deduction goes up from $6,500 to $13,000 for individuals. Married couples filing joint tax returns will also see the standard deduction go up to $24,000.

Some of the biggest mistakes when filing can be avoided. Russell says parents need to communicate about who will claim their children as dependents.

"That's the one thing that I see over and over again," he said. "You've really got to be aware of who can claim who."

He says mistakes with social security number and an incorrect spelling of someone's name can also cause problems.