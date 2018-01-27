Sharon Police are actively searching for dangerous stabbing suspect

Sharon Police are actively searching for the suspect in a Saturday morning stabbing on Sterling Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the left side during an altercation.

Authorities say the victim was treated at Sharon Regional Medical Center and transported to a trauma center for further treatment of a partially collapsed lung.

Medical officials say her current condition is stable.

Police are actively looking for 24-year-old Vania Smith of Sharon.

Officials say she is wanted for one count of criminal attempt homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Sharon Police say Smith is suspected to be armed and dangerous and only qualified law enforcement should approach her.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sharon Police through the Mercer County EMA center at (724) 662-6110.