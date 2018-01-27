Sharon police investigating gunfire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon police investigating gunfire

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

Sharon police are investigating gunfire that happened just after noon on Saturday. 

Mercer County Dispatch said Sharon police responded to a call claiming there were shots fired near the 300 block of East Budd Street.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with 21 News on-air and online for the latest information. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms