A pleasant Sunday followed by a chilly start to the week

Following the rainy Saturday evening, fog will roll into the Valley, so watch for limited visibility on Sunday morning.

After the fog dissipates, the rest of Sunday will have a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will be pleasant with a high around 45.

The mild weather will be short lived, however, as arctic air drops temperatures back near freezing on Monday. There will also be a chance for a few mid day snow showers. Accumulation is expected to be light with less than a half inch of snow expected in most areas. Some flurries could hang around on Tuesday as well.

Temperatures will remain chilly for much of the week with a brief reprieve into the low 40's on Thursday before falling into the 20's for the end of the week.