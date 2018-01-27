Mayor's Inaugural Ball will benefit new charity foundation

The Youngstown Mayor's Inaugural Charity Ball was a night of beautiful gowns, tuxes, and music. The night of celebration was centered around Mayor Jamael "Tito" Brown, but the proceeds set the framework to begin a new foundation.

"I want to be an example, not just in my house but outside in my community. I want to show the young men and women that their past doesn't have to determine their future and they should swing for the fence everyday," said Brown.

The foundation doesn't have a name yet, but will likely focus on the youth and senior citizens.

"Being a social worker, I want to hit the social issues and every one is going to help families. I want to make a tangible difference in this community," said Brown.

It's not clear yet how much money the event raised. More than 600 people attended.

