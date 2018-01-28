Police: Stoneboro teen seriously wounds 15-year-old boy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Stoneboro teen seriously wounds 15-year-old boy

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. -

A Stoneboro teenager is in jail accused of firing the shot that seriously wounded another teen in Mercer County.

State Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Sandy Lake Township at around 9 pm Saturday.

Investigators say 18year-old Tristan Schaffer of Stoneboro “recklessly discharged a firearm” inside a home on the 600 block of Anderson Road.

The victim was taken to Grove City Medical Center with injuries described as life-threatening.

Police are not releasing the name of the juvenile victim who was later transferred to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh where as of Sunday morning he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Schaffer has been booked into the Mercer County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering another person.

