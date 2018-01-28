Mercer County school bus involved in chain reaction crash

Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are investigating a chain reaction accident that occurred just after students had stepped out of a Lakeview School District bus.

Police say a pickup truck driven by an 83-year-old Greenville man rear-ended a car Friday afternoon, pushing the car into the back of a school bus that had stopped along the 400 block of Stoneboro Lateral Road in Lake Township.

According to a police report, the stop arm of the bus was outstretched and its stop lights were activated when the crash occurred.

The children had already crossed the road and were safely in their front yard during the collision.

No one was injured according to police.

The car that was sandwiched between the bus and the pickup truck needed to be towed away from the crash scene.

There is no indication from the police media release or court records that anyone was cited in connection with the accident.