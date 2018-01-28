Turning Mostly Sunny

After starting with freezing fog this morning, it's nice to see sunshine with warming temperatures! Today is a sunny Sunday with highs reaching the mid 40s. Today will be a great car wash day before colder air settles in tonight and for the early work week.

Monday will bring plenty of clouds with highs in the mid 30s & snow showers by the evening and overnight. An inch or so may accumulate by early Tuesday morning and even colder air in the lower 20s by Tuesday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s Wednesday & Thursday before 20s returns for day highs in the first weekend of February.