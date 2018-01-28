Explosion, fires reported in Jackson Township

Fire departments from Lordstown and Milton Township are helping crews from Jackson Township battle flames along Pritchard Ohltown Road.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a car explosion was reported on the road between Duck Creek and Bailey Road.

The fire spread to a garage and home according to reports from the scene.

A second vehicle also caught fire.

Police on the scene reported two injuries. Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with injuries say are not life-threatening.

The state fire marshal has been notified.

Ohltown Pritchard road is closed between Duck Creek Road and Bailey Road.