Explosion, fires reported in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

Fire departments from Lordstown and Milton Township are helping crews from Jackson Township battle flames along Pritchard Ohltown Road.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a car explosion was reported on the road between Duck Creek and Bailey Road.

The fire spread to a garage and home according to reports from the scene.

A second vehicle also caught fire.

Police on the scene reported two injuries.  Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with injuries say are not life-threatening.

The state fire marshal has been notified.

Ohltown Pritchard road is closed between Duck Creek Road and Bailey Road.

