Fiery acetylene explosion injures two, burns house and car in Jackson Twp.

Fire departments from Lordstown and Milton Township are helping crews from Jackson Township battle flames along Pritchard Ohltown Road.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a car explosion was reported on the road between Duck Creek and Bailey Road.

The fire spread to a garage and home according to reports from the scene.

Investigators tell 21 News that acetylene tanks were the source of the explosion.

According to Department of Labor safety officials, acetylene is the most common gas used for fueling cutting torches.

When mixed with pure oxygen in a cutting torch assembly, an acetylene flame can theoretically reach over 5700°F.

Police on the scene reported two injuries. Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with injuries which police say are not life-threatening.

The state fire marshal has been notified.

Ohltown Pritchard road is closed between Duck Creek Road and Bailey Road.