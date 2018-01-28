Small scores 27 and Green Bay beats Penguins 85-67

Tayler Persons and Tahjai Teague each scored 26 points, Trey Moses poked the ball away from Akron's red-hot Jimond Ivey with four seconds left and Ball State held on for a wild, 111-106 double overtime victory...More >>
Kevin Zabo had 22 points, Jaylin Walker added 21 and Kent State overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Central Michigan 84-76 on Saturday.More >>
Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Nik Turley has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.More >>
Kickoff times for the 2018 Youngstown State football team have been announced. The Penguins have three different starting times from 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm depending on the game.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, January 27, 2018.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit to take a lead in the fourth period but fell short of completing the big comeback in a 69-59 loss to Wright State on Saturday at Beeghly Center.More >>
Khalil Small scored 27 points with seven rebounds and Green Bay beat Youngstown State 85-67 on Saturday.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points to become the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and No. 12 Ohio State ended a three-game losing streak with a 78-62 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.More >>
The YYFFA sent four teams to nationals this year.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, January 26, 2018.More >>
