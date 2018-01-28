H.S. basketball scores (1/27/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/27/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Marlington 47 South Range 63

Fitch 43 Howland 45

Bristol 51 Mooney 41 

Jackson Milton 24 Western Reserve 60 

Ursuline 52 East 35

Canfield 38 Harding 54

Mineral Ridge 69 Badger 65

West Middlesex 54 Laurel 48

Erie First 34 Grove City 50

Erie 51 Greenville 43


Girls' Basketball 

Boardman 29 Howland 43

Liberty 96 Campbell 44

Struthers 58 Poland 49

Mooney 55 Springfield 30 

Edgewood 17 Niles 54 

East 43 Lakeview 59

Brookfield 45 Girard 10 

Salem 48 Louisville 41

Canfield 58 Harding 52

Mineral Ridge 58 Badger 47  

Neshannock 34 Kennedy Catholic 41

Mohawk 68 West Middlesex 53

