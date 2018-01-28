Archery hits the mark at Jackson-Milton

When you think of gym class, grabbing a bow and arrow is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. One teacher at Jackson-Milton is trying to change that.

Daniel Crish is always looking for something new for his P.E. class at Jackson-Milton Elementary.

"We do yoga, we do rugby, we do cricket. A lot of sports that are outside the box," said Crish.

So when he saw archery at a conference, even though he'd never picked up a bow himself he was instantly intrigued.

"I had the opportunity to go up and shoot just like our students have now and I caught the bug. I was bit by the bug, the archery bug," said Crish.

He secured grants through the National Archery in Schools Program and Ohio Whitetails Unlimited, then got his certification and a couple months ago his students had a chance to try it out themselves.

"It's so fun," said 5th grader Michaela Salas. "It's like you're hunting or something."

"I like how this is different from what we normally do in gym, which is a lot of basketball and soccer and stuff. So it's like a new thing for us to do," said 5th grader Angelo Catone.

"First you have to get your bow, then you have to get your stance. Then you have to get your arrow under the nock. Then you have to put your three fingers under nock, under the arrow, and you're going to have to pull it back right here and you're going to have to go back whenever you shoot it," said 5th grader Landen Sipes.

Once you go through the eleven step process, you let it rip.

"My initial thought when I got it was that we would have maybe a few kids here or there be excited about it, but after we've done this for five weeks now, awesome," said Crish.

Awesome in a couple different ways: the excitement level, the actual skill for a lot of these kids, and even a change in the overall feel of the class.

"Since we started archery, I've noticed such a huge difference with the focus that they are putting forth for me. They come in, they're real focused. They get up there and they're really taking on the eleven steps of the archery success and really wanting to go further with it," said Crish.

So, it looks like the teacher's not the only one bitten by the archery bug.