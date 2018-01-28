Start times announced for 2018 YSU football home games

Kickoff times for the 2018 Youngstown State football team have been announced.



The Penguins have three different starting times from 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm depending on the game.

Here is schedule and kickoff times. Red signifies home games.

September 1 vs. Butler | 2:00 pm

September 8 at West Virginia | TBA

September 15 vs. Valparaiso | 2:00 pm

September 29 at Western Illinois | TBA

October 6 vs. Southern Illinois | 6:00 pm

October 13 at South Dakota State | TBA

October 20 vs. South Dakota | 6:00 pm

October 27 vs. Indiana State | 2:00 pm

November 3 at North Dakota State | TBA

November 10 vs. Northern Iowa | 12:00 pm

November 17 at Illinois State | TBA