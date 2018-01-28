Pirates left-hander Turley been suspended for 80 games - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pirates left-hander Turley been suspended for 80 games

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Nik Turley has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office said Saturday that Turley tested positive for Ipamorelin. The suspension will start at the beginning of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Turley made his major league debut last year for Minnesota, going 0-2 with an 11.21 earned-run average in 10 appearances. Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms