2 men linked to record seizure of fentanyl get prison terms

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two men who pleaded guilty in connection with a record seizure of fentanyl in New Jersey are now headed to state prison.

Jesus Carrillo-Pineda, a 31-year-old Philadelphia resident, received a 10-year sentence Friday. Daniel Vasquez, a 28-year-old Somerton, Arizona resident, received a six-year term.

They were among four men who were charged after nearly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid was seized by the New Jersey State Police in North Bergen and Willingboro last June. The charges against one of the other suspects were dropped this week, while the other man remains a fugitive.

Officials say the seized fentanyl could have yielded over 18 million doses. The previous state record was 14 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Camden in March.

