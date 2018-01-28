2 men shot, wounded during dispute outside Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when a dispute erupted outside a Philadelphia bar.

But it's not yet clear what sparked the shooting that occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The two victims, identified only as men in their 30s, were both taken to a hospital. One man was listed in critical condition, but information about the other man's condition was not disclosed.

Authorities say more than two dozen shots were fired during the dispute. A parked car was struck by at least one of the bullets, damaging its hood.

A gun was found in a vehicle that was used to take one of the shooting victims to the hospital. But it's not yet known if that weapon was used in the shooting.

